First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 437.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period.

Shares of FJP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.39. 1,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

