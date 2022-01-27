First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 1,933.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 45,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.