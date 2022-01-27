First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 2,681.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $528,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of FNK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,037. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

