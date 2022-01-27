First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 83.5% in January

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FMHI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,031. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

