First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a growth of 10,736.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 189,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.