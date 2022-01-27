First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the December 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

