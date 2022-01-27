First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.58 and last traded at $57.69. 134,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 162,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.441 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

