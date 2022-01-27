First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 12,866.7% in January

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 12,866.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

NYSE:FPL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 70,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.