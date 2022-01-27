First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 745.2% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
FCT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,592. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
