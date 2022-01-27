First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 745.2% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FCT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,592. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.