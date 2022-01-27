First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
Featured Article: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.