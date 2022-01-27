First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000.

