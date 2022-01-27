First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $52.04. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.96. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.81 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.