First Washington CORP Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Washington CORP increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $157.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

