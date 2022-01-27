FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of FirstCash worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in FirstCash by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

