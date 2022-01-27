FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,894 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of FirstEnergy worth $62,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,794. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

