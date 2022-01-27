Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,907 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 5.8% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $76,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.57. 34,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,458. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

