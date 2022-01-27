Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Down 2.7%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.04. 1,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

