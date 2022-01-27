Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 3.5%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 76,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,178,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 443.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

