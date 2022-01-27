FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.32

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.32 and traded as low as $14.20. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 4,073 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 37.31% and a return on equity of 39.94%.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

