Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $116.29

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.29 and last traded at $117.93, with a volume of 1134892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Five9 by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,258 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

