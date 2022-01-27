FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $69,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 938,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $223.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.75. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

