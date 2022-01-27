Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Buys $50,978.70 in Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 2,133 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,496. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.78. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

