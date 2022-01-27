Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 5,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,063,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.