Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 409,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.34% of Fluor worth $256,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 567,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after buying an additional 333,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after buying an additional 290,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

