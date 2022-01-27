Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 143.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Flushing Financial worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.