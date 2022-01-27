Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up to $25.83

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.83, but opened at $27.12. Flywire shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 1,336 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,160 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,630 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

