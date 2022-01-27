Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 258,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,294. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

