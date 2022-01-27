Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,493.70

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,493.70 ($20.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,328 ($17.92). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($18.08), with a volume of 234,021 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £791.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,493.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

