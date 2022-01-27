Font Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,132.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Font has a total market capitalization of $332,933.46 and $12,132.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001868 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Font has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.