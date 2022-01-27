Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

NYSE FL opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $256,873,000 after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.