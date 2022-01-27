Ford Motor (F) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

