Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 399,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

