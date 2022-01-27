Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,983,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 287,527 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $56,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 2,534,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,326,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

