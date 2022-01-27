Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.90

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 2049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
FOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $889.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.
In related news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
