Fort L.P. Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $209.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

