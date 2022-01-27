Fort L.P. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $159.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.08 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

