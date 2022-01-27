Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

