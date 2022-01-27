Fort L.P. Sells 3,077 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.92 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

