Fortinet (FTNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $271.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.01. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.