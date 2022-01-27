Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,197,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Fortis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

