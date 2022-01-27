Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

Fortis stock traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.10. 1,737,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$61.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

