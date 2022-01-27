Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.81

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.81 and traded as high as $19.96. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 17,989 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.