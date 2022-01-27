Fractal Hits One Day Trading Volume of $142,840.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $142,840.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.54 or 0.06737796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.45 or 0.99832131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053512 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

