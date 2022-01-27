Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 1,306.3% in January

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 1,306.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FACT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Freedom Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FACT. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

