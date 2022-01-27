Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.12% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,271,061 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

