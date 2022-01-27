Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,271,061 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,359 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

