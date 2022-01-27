Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.49) to GBX 700 ($9.44) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,014.38 ($13.69).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 655.57 ($8.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 648.40 ($8.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 846.98.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.