Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Cut to GBX 860

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRES. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051.88 ($14.19).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 655.68 ($8.85) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 648.40 ($8.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 846.98.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.