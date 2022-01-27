FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Trading 0.1% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.69. 408,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 882% from the average session volume of 41,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

