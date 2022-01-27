FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 87.3% in January

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the December 31st total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $134,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $225,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 807,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

