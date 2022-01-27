FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $4,914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $19,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

